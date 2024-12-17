1 acre burned in Honoapiʻilani brush fire Sunday night

A brush fire along the Honoapiʻilani Highway in the area of “Cut Mountain” in West Maui burned an estimated one acre before being brought under control and extinguished on Sunday night. The fire was reported at 10:16 p.m. on Dec. 15, 2024. It forced the temporary closure of the highway in both directions due to fire and smoke.

Firefighters arrived to find a mix of brush and kiawe burning. Crews extended hose lines to contain the fire and limit its spread. Tankers provided water and attacked the fire. Once the fire was contained, firefighters worked on mopping up the area and completing extinguishment.

Crews responding to the scene included: Engine 3, Ladder 3, Tanker 3, Engine 11, Tanker 10, and a battalion chief.

The fire was contained at 10:49 p.m. and extinguished at 1:14 a.m. on Monday.

No injuries were reported and there were no structures in the immediate area.