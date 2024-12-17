Grammy nominated singer, Hunter Hayes performs a solo acoustic concert on Maui, Feb. 22, 2025

Hunter Hayes. PC: courtesy

The Maui Arts & Cultural Center presents Hunter Hayes in a solo acoustic concert at the MACC, the Maui debut for the singer/songwriter and a multi-platinum and Grammy nominated artist. Tickets go on sale online only at MauiArts.org at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18 and to the general public Friday, Dec. 20.

Hunter Hayes became the youngest male performer to reach the top spot on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart when his single “Wanted” sold more than 3.5 million copies and the music video has reached 90 million YouTube views.

A multi-talented singer and songwriter, Hayes is a platinum-selling artist known for memorable melodies and catchy tunes, and he plays all the 30+ instruments featured on his albums. The Louisiana native has country roots but a musical style that embraces multiple influences.

On his recent album, “Red Sky,” Hayes is executing at the highest level of his musical career, crafting multiple memorable melodies.

Fans have logged on for more than 2 billion on-demand global streams of his tunes since the release of his self-titled debut album along with six gold and platinum-certified singles. He has headlined sold-out shows across the United States and Canada as well as Europe and Asia and toured with stars, including Taylor Swift and Carrie Underwood. He’s earned more than 50 award nominations and wins, including five Grammy nominations, with one for Best New Artist.

The MACC continues to be dedicated to supporting the ongoing needs for victims of the wildfires. Patrons for this concert are asked to bring non-perishable items for the Maui Food Bank.

Tickets are $45, $55, $65, $75, $125 plus applicable fees. The MACC member 10% discount is available. For those wishing to become a member and receive ticket discounts and many other benefits of membership, they can log on to www.MauiArts.org/membership.