HDOT responds to small plane crash near Honolulu Airport

Emergency crews are responding to a small plane crash into an unoccupied building near the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Oʻahu Tuesday afternoon. The incident was reported shortly after 3 p.m. on Dec. 17, 2024.

At around 3:37 p.m., the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation reported that area roads including Ualena and Aolele streets were closed due to the crash.

Gov. Josh Green, M.D., released a statement indicating that all airport facilities are operational; however, the roads surrounding the plane crash are closed. HDOT is coordinating with airport employees and Terminal 3 occupants to provide safe transportation to areas not needed for the response to the crash, according to the governor.



“Jaime’s and my hearts go out to the pilot and passenger and their families as well as to all who have experienced this traumatic event. Services are available to help you process what you have witnessed; call 2-1-1, Aloha United Way, for assistance. Our Department of Transportation team will provide all necessary support to federal officials, whose job it will be to investigate this incident and determine a cause, which may not be known for some time,” said Green.

*This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD