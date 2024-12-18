Atlas Insurance donates $10,000 to Hale Mahaolu

Atlas Insurance Agency Executive Vice President of Sales & Retention Carol Davis (left) presented the check to Hale Mahaolu Controller Candis Wilkinson on Nov. 13. Courtesy photo

The Atlas Insurance Agency Foundation donated $10,000 to Hale Mahaolu to support its work with badly needed affordable housing, Atlas Insurance Agency announced.

“We are so thankful for the work Hale Mahaolu is doing in Maui County at a time when demand for affordable housing is at an all-time high,” said Carol Davis, executive vice president of Atlas Insurance Agency. “This critical work deserves all our attention and we are honored to be able to assist Hale Mahaolu with the redevelopment of Hale Mahaolu’s housing lost in the Lahaina wildfires.”

A cornerstone of Maui County since 1967, Hale Mahaolu creates safe, quality housing to foster vibrant communities. Its work ensures that residents — kupuna, families and individuals — live with health, happiness and aloha. Senior housing sites provide residents with the flexibility of independent living and the security of community housing. Family sites are in close proximity to schools and grocery stores.

“We are so grateful for these funds donated by Atlas Insurance Agency,” said Hale Mahaolu Executive Director Anders Lyons. “This gift will support affordable housing that feels like home, defined by a culture of care, respect and a true sense of aloha. The need for affordable housing in Maui County has never been greater, and this donation turns hopes into solutions.”

