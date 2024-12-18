Maui Surf Forecast for December 19, 2024
HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Tonight
|Thursday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|20-25
|20-25
|20-25
|20-30
|West Facing
|5-7
|5-7
|5-7
|5-7
|South Facing
|0-2
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Mostly clear.
|Low Temperature
|Around 70.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 5 mph early,
becoming light and variable.
|
|Weather
|Sunny.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Light and variable winds, becoming
northeast around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
|
|Sunrise
|6:57 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:49 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A series of large northwest to north-northwest (315-330 degrees) swells will move through Hawaiian waters into Monday. The overlapping pulses of swell will likely maintain surf near or above warning thresholds along affected shores most of the time through at least the weekend, with the largest swell expected on Sunday. Advisory level surf will be possible along west facing shores of the Big Island as early as Thursday afternoon.
Aside from areas exposed to wrapping northwest swell, surf along east and south facing shores will remain small through much of the week. The best chance for a small rise in southwest swell will be on Thursday and Friday.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com