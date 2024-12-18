Permanent Central Maui disposal site funding approved for Lahaina debris and Central Maui Landfill expansion

Maui County Council members approved funding last week for the $4 million purchase of Central Maui property for landfill expansion and Lahaina wildfire debris. PC: County of Maui

The Maui County Council has approved the Bissen administration’s proposed acquisition of 79 acres for a permanent wildfire debris and ash disposal site and Central Maui Landfill expansion.

Until now, Lahaina wildfire debris and ash have been trucked to a temporary disposal site at Olowalu. With the Council’s second-and-final reading action Friday on Bills 174, 175 and 176, the County’s fiscal year 2025 budget will be amended for the acquisitions of property owned by Nan Inc., Hawaiʻi’s largest, locally owned construction company.

The County will purchase approximately 49 acres of previously quarried land and 30 acres of land currently being quarried adjacent to the Central Maui Landfill.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

A portion of the land would be used for a permanent disposal site for debris from the 2023 Lahaina wildfire. The land also would be used to expand Central Maui Landfill, the only major municipal solid waste landfill on the island, which faced limited capacity before the fires.

Resolutions authorizing the acquisitions of the parcels for a total of $4 million were adopted by the County Council on Nov. 26.

“Mahalo to County Council members for moving expeditiously to approve this important acquisition,” Mayor Richard Bissen said. “Securing land is a significant step in protecting our environment and ensuring sustainable growth for generations.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The County Department of Environmental Management is preparing to initiate the design and construction of the permanent disposal site.