Two people displaced after home fire on Puʻunēnē Ave. in Kahului

December 18, 2024, 12:23 PM HST
* Updated December 18, 12:24 PM
Kahului structure fire (12.17.24) PC: Maui Fire Department.

Two adults were displaced when a fire at an attached cottage to a home in Kahului burned part of the structure and its contents. Total damages were estimated at $47,000 to the structure located on the 400 bock of Puʻunēnē Ave.

The fire was reported at 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024.

The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents. Fire officials say no injuries were reported.

Units responding to the scene included: Engine 10, Rescue 10, Engine 1, a battalion chief, and a fire investigator.

Firefighters extended hose lines to attack the fire and searched both the cottage and the main house to ensure that all occupants had successfully evacuated.

Crews had the fire under control at 5:53 p.m. and extinguished at 7:01 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Comments

