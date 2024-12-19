Maui Surf Forecast for December 20, 2024

Shores Tonight Friday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 20-30 25-35 25-35 20-30 West Facing 5-7 5-7 5-7 5-7 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Sunny until 6 PM, then partly cloudy. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.0 feet 04:04 PM HST. Low 0.1 feet 10:31 PM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Northeast winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.2 feet 06:19 AM HST. Low 0.8 feet 01:56 PM HST. High 0.9 feet 05:14 PM HST. Sunrise 6:57 AM HST. Sunset 5:49 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A series of large northwest to north-northwest (315-330 degrees) swells will move through Hawaiian waters into Monday. The overlapping pulses of swell will likely maintain surf near or above warning thresholds along affected shores most of the time through at least the weekend, with the largest swell expected on Sunday. Advisory level surf will be possible along west facing shores of the Big Island beginning this evening.

Aside from areas exposed to wrapping northwest swell, surf along east and south facing shores will remain small through much of the week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.