Traffic emergency zone hearing for Kamehameha V Highway on Moloka‘i

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation is providing notice of its intent to declare a traffic emergency zone on Kamehameha V Highway (Route 450) at mile post 18.7 in the vicinity of Waialua Stream on Molokaʻi, for emergency road repairs.

This notice is pursuant to Hawai‘i Revised Statutes § 264-1.5.

HDOT conducted inspections of the roadway and found erosion of the makai embankment adjacent to the highway. Failure of the roadway would cause a closure of Kamehameha V Highway and cut off access to Hālawa Valley, as there is no alternate access to that community.

A traffic emergency zone declaration will allow HDOT to expedite procurement and permitting to take action to construct improvements to protect access to the state highway. Anyone wishing to comment on the designation of Kamehameha V Highway (Route 450) at mile post 18.7 as a traffic emergency zone may do so through a virtual public meeting to be conducted within 24 hours of the designation.

The meeting will be Friday, Dec. 20 at 1 p.m. over Microsoft Teams. Click here to join, or call in to 808-829-4853 using conference pin 932 659 735#