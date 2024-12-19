Transportation Department Releases $250M to Honolulu Rail As Part Of Grant Agreement

The US Department of Transportation has released an additional $250 million to the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation (HART) as part of its Amended Full Funding Grant Agreement signed in February. The funding follows February’s initial release of $125 million and was delivered after HART completed the contract award for the City Center Guideway and Stations.

“HART and the City continue to make good progress on the Skyline, and this new funding is proof of that. With this new money, HART will have more resources to complete the line and give the people of Honolulu more travel options,” said US Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i) who made the announcement. Schatz is also chair of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation.

To date, HART has received more than $1.1 billion in federal funding and more than $365 million is expected to be released by DOT as HART continues to meet the milestones outlined in the grant agreement.