22 recruits graduate joining the ranks of the Maui Fire Department and state ARFF crew

40th Recruit Class. (12.20.24) PC: Maui Fire Department.

A total of 22 firefighter recruits graduated from the Maui Fire Department’s 25-week training program as members of the 40th Recruit Class. The ceremony was held on Friday, Dec. 20, in Wailea.

Graduates include: Gabriel Abeytia, Teancum Aiwohi, Samuel Barlahan, Ian Barnes, Connor Baxter, Ernest Black, Robert Cabudol-Apo, Elias Corpuz, Zachary Downey, Brayson Faafiti-Oviedo, Caleb Fuselier, Aaron Guerrero, Per Gutierrez, Kainoah Handy, Davin Iwata, Liam Kahoe-Morrison, Andres Martinez, Peyton Reynolds, Micah Saula, Charles Stein, Andrew Tabisula and Adjin Watson.

Graduating recruits were presented with the following awards, recognizing those who finished at the top of their class in the following categories:

Most Outstanding, Overall – Andres Martinez : Selected by recruit training officers, this award is presented to the recruit that excelled in every phase of recruit training, demonstrated outstanding leadership ability, and projected an exceptional attitude.

– : Selected by recruit training officers, this award is presented to the recruit that excelled in every phase of recruit training, demonstrated outstanding leadership ability, and projected an exceptional attitude. Academics Award – Per Gutierrez : Presented to the recruit with the highest scholastic average on all written course examinations administered throughout the training program.

– : Presented to the recruit with the highest scholastic average on all written course examinations administered throughout the training program. Functional Skills – Andrew Tabisula : Presented to the recruit who demonstrated the highest competency in functional skills assessments throughout the training program.

– : Presented to the recruit who demonstrated the highest competency in functional skills assessments throughout the training program. Firefighter Spirit, Ho’ulu Award – Davin Iwata : Named in honor of the late Fire Captain Charles Iwata, this award honors the true passion and firefighter spirit that Captain Iwata was so widely known for. This award is presented to the recruit who displayed a high moral character and exceptional attitude, and whose conduct expresses respect and heart towards others, and to the firefighting profession.

– : Named in honor of the late Fire Captain Charles Iwata, this award honors the true passion and firefighter spirit that Captain Iwata was so widely known for. This award is presented to the recruit who displayed a high moral character and exceptional attitude, and whose conduct expresses respect and heart towards others, and to the firefighting profession. Outstanding Team – Teancum Aiwohi and Samuel Barlahan: This award is presented to the two-person team who demonstrated the ability to work through hands-on drills expediently and efficiently.

The program is designed to educate, train, and evaluate fire recruits on the many skills and disciplines necessary to serve the public as a firefighter.

The newly sworn-in firefighters will be joining the ranks with the Maui Fire Department and will be assigned to Maui County fire stations on Maui, Molokaʻi, and Lānaʻi. One newly sworn-in firefighter will be joining the ranks of the state’s Department of Transportation ARFF personnel and will be assigned to firefighting duties at airports throughout the state.

Recruits received their badges and took their oath at the ceremony. Each recruit selected a special family member to carry out the traditional “Pinning of the Badge.” The ceremony was attended by Fire Chiefs from both Maui County and State Airports, as well as dignitaries representing Maui County and the State of Hawaiʻi.