Maui Surf Forecast for December 21, 2024

Shores Tonight Saturday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 25-35 25-35 25-35 20-25 West Facing 6-8 6-8 6-8 4-6 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

clear. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

after midnight. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 01:56 PM HST. High 0.9 feet 05:14 PM HST. Low 0.4 feet 11:07 PM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Sunny. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.0 feet 06:55 AM HST. Low 0.7 feet 02:46 PM HST. Sunrise 6:58 AM HST. Sunset 5:49 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A series of large to extra large northwest to north-northwest swells will continue to move through the islands over the weekend, peaking on Sunday. A High Surf Warning (HSW) for north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai and north facing shores of Maui has been extended through 6 PM Sunday. A High Surf Advisory (HSA) for north facing shores of the Big Island has been extended through 6 PM Sunday. More swell energy is reaching west facing shores of the Big Island than expected this afternoon, resulting in higher observed surf there. The HSA for west facing shores of the Big Island has therefore been upgraded to an HSW, which is in effect through 6 PM Sunday.

Surf may briefly dip below advisory levels late Saturday afternoon and evening before the largest of the swells arrive late Saturday night into Sunday. This swell is expected to bring the largest surf of the season to north facing shores on Sunday.

Aside from areas exposed to wrapping northwest swell, surf along east and south facing shores will remain small through the weekend. East shore surf will trend up early next week as the trades over and upstream of the islands strengthen.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.