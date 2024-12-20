Maui Surf Forecast for December 21, 2024
HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Tonight
|Saturday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|25-35
|25-35
|25-35
|20-25
|West Facing
|6-8
|6-8
|6-8
|4-6
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly
clear.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south
after midnight.
|
|Weather
|Sunny.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:58 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:49 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A series of large to extra large northwest to north-northwest swells will continue to move through the islands over the weekend, peaking on Sunday. A High Surf Warning (HSW) for north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai and north facing shores of Maui has been extended through 6 PM Sunday. A High Surf Advisory (HSA) for north facing shores of the Big Island has been extended through 6 PM Sunday. More swell energy is reaching west facing shores of the Big Island than expected this afternoon, resulting in higher observed surf there. The HSA for west facing shores of the Big Island has therefore been upgraded to an HSW, which is in effect through 6 PM Sunday.
Surf may briefly dip below advisory levels late Saturday afternoon and evening before the largest of the swells arrive late Saturday night into Sunday. This swell is expected to bring the largest surf of the season to north facing shores on Sunday.
Aside from areas exposed to wrapping northwest swell, surf along east and south facing shores will remain small through the weekend. East shore surf will trend up early next week as the trades over and upstream of the islands strengthen.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com