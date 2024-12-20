Maui News
Mayor Richard Bissen temporarily out of state Dec. 20-31
A
A
A
Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen will travel out of the state from this morning, Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, until the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024.
During his absence, County of Maui Managing Director Josiah Nishita will serve as acting mayor in accordance with the County Charter.
For general information on the County of Maui Office of the Mayor, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/65/Office-of-the-Mayor.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsored Content
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments