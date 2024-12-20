Maui News

Mayor Richard Bissen temporarily out of state Dec. 20-31

December 20, 2024, 7:43 AM HST
Mayor Richard Bissen. File PC: Brian Perry

Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen will travel out of the state from this morning, Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, until the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024.

During his absence, County of Maui Managing Director Josiah Nishita will serve as acting mayor in accordance with the County Charter.

For general information on the County of Maui Office of the Mayor, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/65/Office-of-the-Mayor.

