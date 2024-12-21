10th anniversary Maui Songwriters Festival, Jan. 15-18

American country music singer and songwriter Lee Brice will headline the upcoming 2025 Maui Songwriters Festival. PC: Renate Event & Design

Renate Event & Design and The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua have announced the return of the Maui Songwriters Festival in collaboration with music industry leader, Sony Music Publishing Nashville. Taking place Jan. 15 through Jan. 18, this 10th anniversary event will see headliners Lee Brice and Joel Smallbone, from for KING+COUNTRY, take the stage alongside some of the best songwriters from Nashville.

This year’s festival brings the aloha spirit to life with world-class talent, including ward-winning hit songwriters, artists, producers, and composers from genres spanning Country, Pop, Rock, Americana, Hip Hop, Christian and R&B performing their No. 1 songs and sharing the intriguing stories behind them.

The 2025 festival opens with two complimentary community showcases at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua’s recently reimagined Alaloa Lounge on Wednesday, Jan. 15, and Thursday, Jan. 16. Nashville singer-songwriters Jordan Walker, Frank Ray and Trea Landon will bring their unique sound to the stage on Thursday, Jan. 16, setting the tone for the weekend. For those looking to experience the island’s local talent, Maui’s own singer- songwriters – Akoni Palomino, Tempa & Naor, Gail Swanson – will open the festival with intimate performances.

The festival’s ticketed events include a VIP Meet & Greet and Cantera Negra Tequila Tasting featuring a special performance by Frank Ray on Thursday, Jan. 16. Also debuting this year is the ‘Maui Songwriter Festival FIND’, spotlighting emerging artist Kurt Stevens, an unsigned singer-songwriter brimming with talent. On Friday, Jan. 17, guests can partake in a Wine Tasting and VIP Showcase headlined by four-time Grammy winner Joel Smallbone of FOR KING + COUNTRY and artist-actress MŌRIAH.

Later that evening, the popular “How I Wrote That Song” returns, featuring Grammy-winning songwriter Chris DeStefano alongside Randall King, Brice Long and Deric Ruttan. New to this year’s festival is a family-friendly Movie Matinee Screening on Saturday, Jan. 18. It features “Unsung Hero” 2024 GMA Dove Award Feature Film of the Year starring Joel Smallbone and co- produced by MŌRIAH.

The festival’s grand finale unfolds that night with the highly-anticipated Lee Brice & Friends Finale, along with a special Live Auction in the Aloha Pavilion, concluding the weekend with performances that also include the USAF Band ‘Hana Hou’ of the Pacific.

Katie Neal, the 2024 ACM National Daily On-Air Personality of the Year, will host all events.

With a focus on giving back to the community, a portion of the proceeds from the festival will be donated to the Maui Strong Fund, helping those affected by the Maui fires and to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Maui. Thanks to the generosity of Maui Songwriters Festival partner-sponsors and attendees, past festivals have raised $170,000 for the Maui community.

To learn more and purchase tickets, visit mauisongwritersfestival.com.