Maui Surf Forecast for December 22, 2024

Shores Tonight Sunday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 25-35 22-26 35-45 40-50 West Facing 5-7 4-6 6-8 7-10 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

clear. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 02:46 PM HST. High 0.9 feet 07:35 PM HST. Low 0.8 feet 11:48 PM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Sunny. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds South winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon. Tides Kahului High 1.8 feet 07:28 AM HST. Low 0.6 feet 03:26 PM HST. Sunrise 6:58 AM HST. Sunset 5:50 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current, extra large northwest swell will gradually decline tonight, but the biggest in an extended series of overlapping, winter-caliber northwest swells will arrive in the predawn hours and peak on Sunday. Surf along exposed north and west facing shores of from Kauai to Maui will remain above High Surf Warning levels tonight, followed by giant and extremely dangerous surf during the peak of the swell on Sunday. Surf will fall into the High Surf Advisory range sometime during the day on Monday and should decline below advisory levels later Tuesday. On the Big Island, surf will be at advisory levels on north and west facing shores through most of the night, followed by a rise to warning levels along western shores Sunday afternoon and night. Another large northwest swell is expected Thursday and Friday, but it is not anticipated to be as large as the current swells.

Aside from areas exposed to wrapping northwest swell, surf along east and south facing shores will remain small through Monday. As trades return, some increase in rough, short period energy is expected for eastern shores late Monday through the holiday week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.