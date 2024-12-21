Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for December 22, 2024

December 21, 2024, 8:00 PM HST
Photo Credit: Donna Valentine

HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Sunday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
25-35
22-26
35-45
40-50 




West Facing
5-7
4-6
6-8
7-10 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

                            clear. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.7 feet 02:46 PM HST.




High 0.9 feet 07:35 PM HST.




Low 0.8 feet 11:48 PM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Sunny. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
South winds around 5 mph, becoming

                            northeast in the afternoon.		











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.8 feet 07:28 AM HST.




Low 0.6 feet 03:26 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:58 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:50 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current, extra large northwest swell will gradually decline tonight, but the biggest in an extended series of overlapping, winter-caliber northwest swells will arrive in the predawn hours and peak on Sunday. Surf along exposed north and west facing shores of from Kauai to Maui will remain above High Surf Warning levels tonight, followed by giant and extremely dangerous surf during the peak of the swell on Sunday. Surf will fall into the High Surf Advisory range sometime during the day on Monday and should decline below advisory levels later Tuesday. On the Big Island, surf will be at advisory levels on north and west facing shores through most of the night, followed by a rise to warning levels along western shores Sunday afternoon and night. Another large northwest swell is expected Thursday and Friday, but it is not anticipated to be as large as the current swells. 


Aside from areas exposed to wrapping northwest swell, surf along east and south facing shores will remain small through Monday. As trades return, some increase in rough, short period energy is expected for eastern shores late Monday through the holiday week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
