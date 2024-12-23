DOH advises public to be mindful of air quality as Kīlauea erupts

The lake of active lava in the summit caldera of Kīlauea glows as the sun rises. Lava has covered more than 400 acres since the eruption began at 2:20 a.m. HST this morning. USGS image by N. Deligne.

Although the USGS has lowered Kīlauea’s volcano alert level from Warning to Watch, vents are continuing to erupt on the floor of the southwest part of the summit caldera and high levels of volcanic gas can have far-reaching effects downwind (generally southwest) of the summit.

As the eruption and volcanic gas emissions continue, downwind communities may be affected by vog conditions (hazy air pollution caused by volcanic emissions). Particulates in the air and levels of sulfur dioxide (SO 2 ) may increase and fluctuate in various localized areas on Hawai‘i Island, causing poor air quality. Currently, air quality levels are elevated at the Ocean View and Pahala air quality monitoring stations.

The new Kīlauea summit eruption is occurring within a closed area of Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park. High levels of volcanic gas—primarily water vapor (H2O), carbon dioxide (CO2), and sulfur dioxide (SO2)—are the primary hazard of concern, as this hazard can have far-reaching effects down-wind. This photo shows the new eruption plume illuminated with the rising sun. Estimates from the KPcam, located on the flank of Mauna Loa and looking towards Kīlauea, suggest that the plume is reaching elevations of about 6,000-8,000 feet above sea level. As SO2 is continuously released from the summit during the eruption, it will react in the atmosphere to create the visible haze known as vog (volcanic smog) downwind of Kīlauea. Vog information can be found at https://vog.ivhhn.org/. USGS photo by D. Downs.

The Kīlauea Volcano began erupting at around 2:20 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 23, 2024, in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The eruption at Kīlauea has stabilized within the crater and is occurring within a closed area of the park. There are currently no immediate threats to lives or infrastructure.

The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) is encouraging residents and visitors to access Hawaiʻi Ambient Air Quality Data on the Clean Air Branch website at https://health.hawaii.gov/cab/hawaii-ambient-air-quality-data/ and the Hawaiʻi Interagency Vog Information Dashboard at www.ivhhn.org/vog/ for the most comprehensive and up-to-date online information on vog and SO 2 from volcanic activity in Hawaiʻi.

Hawai‘i residents and visitors are advised to be mindful of the surrounding conditions, and how they may react to vog in the air. In the event of voggy conditions, take the following precautionary measures:

Reduce outdoor activities that cause heavy breathing. Avoiding outdoor activity and exercise during vog conditions can reduce exposure and minimize health risks. This is especially important for sensitive groups, such as children, the elderly, and individuals with pre-existing respiratory conditions including asthma, bronchitis, emphysema, and chronic lung and heart disease.

People with asthma or a chronic respiratory disease should always have medications available. Daily prescribed medications should be taken on schedule.

People experiencing health effects should contact their medical provider as soon as possible if they develop symptoms, as respiratory conditions might worsen rapidly in heavy SO 2 or vog conditions.

or vog conditions. Stay indoors and close windows and doors. When using an air conditioner, set it to recirculate. If you are in a car, set the air conditioner to recirculate.

Face masks (surgical, cloth, KF94, KN95, N95) do not provide protection from SO 2 or vog. However, they can be effective in outdoor environments in reducing inhaled hazardous particulates associated with falling ash and Pele’s hair, very thin strands of volcanic glass.

or vog. However, they can be effective in outdoor environments in reducing inhaled hazardous particulates associated with falling ash and Pele’s hair, very thin strands of volcanic glass. Do not smoke and avoid second-hand smoke.

Drink plenty of fluids to avoid dehydration.

Have family emergency plans prepared and ready.

Heed warnings by county and state emergency management officials.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Vog and air quality updates are available through the: