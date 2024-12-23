Maui Surf Forecast for December 24, 2024

Shores Tonight Tuesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 18-22 14-18 10-15 10-15 West Facing 7-10 5-7 4-6 4-6 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 03:58 PM HST. High 1.4 feet 11:45 PM HST. Low 1.3 feet 04:01 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.5 feet 08:36 AM HST. Low 0.3 feet 04:27 PM HST. Sunrise 6:59 AM HST. Sunset 5:51 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Afternoon buoy and shore reports show surf heights have decreased below High Surf Warning (HSW) threshold but remain above High Surf Advisory (HSA) threshold. All HSWs are therefore downgraded to HSAs. Surf along north and west facing shores will slowly decline and potentially fall below HSA levels late Tuesday through Wednesday. Surf along east facing shores will briefly pick up through the first half of the week, with rough, short period energy expected. A downward trend is possible later in the week. For the second half of the holiday week, another warning-level northwest swell is possible, albeit smaller than this last one.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.