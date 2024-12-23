PUKALANI — Since 2017, the Baldwin and King Kekaulike high school boys soccer teams have claimed 13 of the 14 state berths available to the Maui Interscholastic League at the Division I level.

Jorden Carbonell (10) leaps for a header in the Baldwin High School boys soccer team’s 1-0 win over King Kekaulike High School on Friday at King Kekaulike Stadium. HJI / ROB COLLIAS photo

After the Bears’ hard-fought 1-0 win over Na Ali’i on Friday, it appears that trend is bound to continue this season. Friday’s result leaves both teams 4-1-0, good for 12 points each in the MIL standings, comfortably in front of third-place Lahainaluna (1-2-2, 5 points).

Na Ali’i won the first match between the two top teams 3-2 to open the MIL season on Dec. 4 and they will meet again on Jan. 8 for the final time in the regular season. There is no tournament in MIL soccer, so a tie between the two on Jan. 8 could lead to a league championship playoff match.

The MIL receives two state berths to the 12-team state tournament, which is Feb. 3 for first-round regional matches and Feb. 6-8 for the quarterfinals and beyond at Waipi’o Peninsula Soccer Complex.

“This was super important to us, this team, since we lost the first game to them this was the championship game,” Baldwin senior captain Jorden Carbonell said of how important the matchup felt. “We had to win this game to have a chance to get (an MIL) three-peat.”

Players from Baldwin and King Kekaulike high schools shake hands after their boys soccer match that was won 1-0 by the Bears at King Kekaulike Stadium. HJI / ROB COLLIAS photo

The Bears have won the last two MIL D-I titles and own a state title from 2018. Na Ali’i won the 2022 state crown and won three MIL titles in a row from 2019 to 2022 — the MIL season and state tournament in 2021 were canceled due to the pandemic.

Jorden Carbonell’s younger brother Jai Carbonell, one of three freshmen starters for the young Bears, scored the only goal on Friday on a header in the 11th minute. Mikah Sado, another freshman, assisted on the goal that came off a corner kick.

As the match drew to a close, Na Ali’i pushed every player into the offensive end of the field looking for what would have been a key equalizing goal. The Carbonell brothers embraced after the final whistle.

“I’ve been asked to be a leader, but that’s not really me, so I’m trying my best to talk up and bring these freshmen up and everyone,” Jorden Carbonell said. “Obviously, I talk to my brother all the time.”

The Bears lost a heartbreaking 1-0 decision to ‘Iolani in the state semifinals last season and after their league-opening loss to Na Ali’i, their thoughts went back to the drawing board.

“It’s everyone’s goal on the team to get that three-peat, whether they’re freshmen or seniors,” Jorden Carbonell said. “My goal coming in to this program was to get MIL champs four times in a row, so now that three-peat is the goal.”

King Kekaulike High School’s Jake Hackett (30) controls the ball in Na Ali’i’s 1-0 loss to Baldwin on Friday. The result from King Kekaulike Stadium left both teams tied atop MIL Division I play with 4-1-0 records. HJI / ROB COLLIAS photo

Both coaches know that the Jan. 8 match between these two teams will be a de facto championship contest. Baldwin was on the Upcountry pitch just two days after a 2-1 win over Kamehameha Maui on Wednesday.

“That’s what we talked about, if we wanted to try to get three in a row this was the game that was going to be really, really crucial for us,” Baldwin coach Kaniela Palazzotto said. “The boys put it together — a day in between games, I don’t think anybody else has that schedule like that, but for some reason we do — and back-to-back with Kamehameha Maui. Really, really tough, but the boys came out firing tonight.”

Palazzotto singled out freshmen starters Carbonell, Sado and Ryzen Pedroza, a key defender for Baldwin.

“It was really, really good for us to just put on a spirited performance,” Palazzotto said. “I’ve been waiting for this for four games to see what this team is really about. We made it a little bit ugly at the end, but … proud of the boys.”

The Baldwin High School boys soccer team celebrates its crucial 1-0 win over King Kekaulike on Friday. The result left both teams at 4-1-0 in MIL Division I play. HJI / ROB COLLIAS photo

King Kekaulike coach Aaron Hamamura said he is looking forward to another match or two with the Bears.

“They’re kind of the team we measure ourselves against, they are a great team, they’re very well coached and tonight was just their night,” Hamamura said. “The MIL is tough, all the teams are tough, even Lahainaluna is playing teams really tough right now and you cannot overlook anybody in this league.

“We look forward to the third round and one more match with these guys. It’s going to be fun. It’s going to be crucial.”

When asked how good his team can be, Hamamura did not hesitate. He gave credit to defenders Zion Mock, Zion Schaffer and goalkeeper Corey Swatek.

“We can be as good as we want to be,” Hamamura said. “This is a very strong team. I would say as far as talentwise, we may even be better than the year we won it all, but it’s about being able to play as a team.”

