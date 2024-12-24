Maui Surf Forecast for December 25, 2024
|Shores
|Tonight
|Wednesday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|8-12
|6-8
|6-8
|6-8
|West Facing
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
Swell Summary
A large, long period northwest swell (310 degrees) will fill in late Wednesday night, then peak Thursday before gradually trending down Friday into the weekend. This swell will produce warning- level surf along north and west facing shores, albeit smaller than the event this past weekend. This large swell will also elevate seas to above SCA thresholds as it fills in Wednesday night. Surf along east facing shores will remain rough and choppy tonight, but expect a downward trend during the second half of the week as winds weaken locally and upstream.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com