Maui Surf Forecast for December 25, 2024

Shores Tonight Wednesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 8-12 6-8 6-8 6-8 West Facing 2-4 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 04:27 PM HST. High 1.7 feet 12:22 AM HST. Low 1.2 feet 05:59 AM HST.

Swell Summary

A large, long period northwest swell (310 degrees) will fill in late Wednesday night, then peak Thursday before gradually trending down Friday into the weekend. This swell will produce warning- level surf along north and west facing shores, albeit smaller than the event this past weekend. This large swell will also elevate seas to above SCA thresholds as it fills in Wednesday night. Surf along east facing shores will remain rough and choppy tonight, but expect a downward trend during the second half of the week as winds weaken locally and upstream.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.