UH students create virtual and augmented reality experiences

A University of Hawaiʻi student plays Fit the Wall, a video game where players must physically move their bodies to fit through holes in oncoming spaces. PC: University of Hawaiʻi

From yoga in outer space to interactive star-gazing, University of Hawaiʻi students created innovative and fun new virtual and augmented reality experiences through a class collaboration between the UH Mānoa’s Information and Computer Sciences Department and the UH Academy for Creative Media System.

The Creative Computational Media course allowed students to develop interactive and immersive experiences showcased in global exhibits such as Beyond Van Gogh, Beyond Monet, Disney Immersive and TeamLab Borderless.

“Even though these immersive experiences might seem like entertainment — which is a thriving industry — they teach valuable techniques for communicating complex data or ideas to broad audiences,” said Information and Computer Sciences professor Jason Leigh, who co-developed the course. “This is crucial for success as a scientist or engineer, as these experiences convey information in a visceral way, making it deeply felt and believed. In fact, we’re currently collaborating on projects with the Waikīkī Aquarium, NASA and the Hawaiʻi State Energy Office.”

More than 30 undergraduate and graduate students from multiple UH campuses joined the semester-long course taught at UH Mānoa and UH West Oʻahu’s state-of-the-art ACM Create(x) Lab — the only place in the state where students can access the necessary cutting-edge equipment, expertise and hands-on training in developing augmented reality applications, virtual reality environments and interactive projection-mapped experiences.

In about a month, student teams conceptualized ideas, and designed and developed prototypes for their immersive experiences. Projects included:

Stargaze: A stunning and technically complex immersive projection experience tracing constellations across different cultures, including Native Hawaiian, Inuit, Japanese and Korean perspectives.

Yoga in space: A pioneering project exploring the potential for immersive environments to new environments to support and enhance yoga practices.

Fit the wall: A simple but dynamic video game where players must physically move their bodies to fit through holes in oncoming walls.

Fantasy wonderland: A whimsical, interactive experience transporting users to a magical world of fantasy and wonder.

Sparkles: A fantasy flower garden experience where users can interact with sparkles through movement.

“This was the first computer class that was more art and creative driven,” said Katelyn Sung, a junior creative computational media major. “It was interesting and fun. It opens up a lot of different aspects of what you can do in the computer science field other than just being a software engineer.”

A student contorts in Yoga in space, which provides environments to support and enhance yoga practices. PC: University of Hawaiʻi

The class has not only allowed students to experiment with new technologies, but it also paved the way for future projects and collaborations. The Waikīkī Aquarium has already tapped into this innovative field by commissioning past students’ work to create immersive exhibits for their own visitors.

“This course highlights the importance of interdisciplinary learning, the relevance of combining creativity with technical skills, and is a shining example of the University of Hawaiʻi’s commitment to preparing students for the future in emerging technologies like AI and digital media,” said Vassilis L. Syrmos, UH System vice president for research and innovation.

This course is part of a new Creative Computational Media concentration within the ICS Department’s BS/BA degree program. This program is specifically designed to equip students with the skills to merge creative media with computing, preparing them for careers in fields such as video game development, movie special effects, digital media installations, museum exhibits, theme park design and digital marketing.

For more information about the concentration and department, visit the ICS website.