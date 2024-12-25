Maui News

Maui District Highways office closed for electrical work, Dec. 26-27

December 25, 2024, 8:00 AM HST
File PC: State Department of Transportation, Highways Division – Maui District.

The Maui District Highways office at 650 Palapala Drive in Kahului will be closed to the public on Thursday, Dec. 26 and Friday, Dec. 27, 2024.

A contractor will be working on electrical upgrades to the property which involves shutting off power to the office building and adjacent base yard.

The public will be able to reach office staff via phone during normal business hours from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., at 808-873-3535. Operations and services will continue to be provided.

The office is expected to reopen at 7:45 a.m., Monday, Dec. 30.

