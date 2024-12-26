Perfect Game, Shane Victorino Foundation to make record donation to Maui youth sports

Shane Victorino, World Champion Major League Baseball Player and Principal at Legacy Ventures Hawaiʻi. File PC: PRNewswire/Legacy Ventures Hawaiʻi/Arcadia Biosciences

Perfect Game, the world’s largest youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, is partnering with former Major League Baseball All-Star and Maui native Shane Victorino and the Shane Victorino Foundation to donate 30,000 pieces of boys’ and girls’ athletic apparel to young athletes in West Maui. The donation will directly benefit the West Maui Little League and Lahainaluna High School baseball and softball programs, supporting their recovery and growth and is the largest donation the organizations have ever received.

The donation event will take place on Saturday in West Maui. Organizers say the partnership symbolizes Perfect Game’s and Shane and Melissa Victorino’s dedication to uplifting youth sports and aiding communities in need.

The apparel, provided as part of Perfect Game’s and the Victorino Foundation’s ongoing commitment to community support, will be delivered to Mana Mentors, a nonprofit organization, which will oversee the distribution to these deserving programs.

“Baseball is more than just a game; it’s a community,” said Shane Victorino, a two-time World Series Champion and Hawaiʻi native. “Supporting young athletes in West Maui, especially after everything they’ve faced, is something I’m deeply passionate about. I’m honored to partner with Perfect Game to give back to my home state.”

“Perfect Game is incredibly proud to partner with Shane and Melissa Victorino on this donation to benefit so many youth athletes in Maui,” said Perfect Game Chairman & President Rick Thurman. “Following recent tragic events, we hope this helps to make the holiday season a little brighter for many of the children in Hawaii who use athletics as a way to improve both their physical and mental health.”

The initiative underscores Perfect Game’s commitment to fostering the next generation of athletes while also contributing to community recovery efforts in areas affected by adversity. Previously, Perfect Game had made similar donations to organizations in Philadelphia, Pa., and Phoenix, Ari., and will continue to target communities throughout the US for philanthropic purposes.