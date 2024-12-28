Heartwarming holiday homecoming: 14 wildfire survivors get help coming home to Maui for the holidays

Maui United Way’s, Jeeyun Lee, Kaimakana Lum and CHNA’s, Dustin Kaleiopu, eagerly awaiting the arrival of the Mailau-Laborte ‘ohana Thursday afternoon. Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement’s Community Care Navigator Lead, Dustin Kaleiopu, welcomes the Mailau-Laborte ʻOhana at the Kahului Airport. Maui United Way’s Director of Impact, Jeeyun Lee, welcomes fire survivor, Brayden Laborte, Chelsea Mailau, and the rest of their ʻohana home for the holidays.

This holiday season, Maui United Way, in partnership with Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines (Alaska x Hawaiian) and the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement (CNHA), is spreading the spirit of aloha by reuniting four wildfire survivor families with their island home. These families, displaced to the continent following the devastating 2023 wildfires, now have the chance to return to Maui to celebrate the holidays and visit with their loved ones, experience the warmth of home once again.

The wildfires left lasting impacts on Maui’s residents, forcing many to relocate due to housing shortages and rising costs. For these families, the holidays have been a bittersweet reminder of the distance from their ʻohana. Thanks to the generosity of Alaska x Hawaiian and the vetting process conducted by CNHA to identify displaced wildfire survivors, these families can now bridge that gap, reconnecting with loved ones and creating cherished memories that will bring hope and healing.

“Coming home to Maui for the holidays is a dream come true for our family,” shared Chelsea Mailau, a program recipient. “Being surrounded by loved ones and the aloha spirit is the greatest gift we could ever ask for. Mahalo to Maui United Way, Alaska x Hawaiian, and CNHA for making this possible.”

The partnership between Maui United Way, Alaska x Hawaiian, and CNHA reflects the power of community and compassion. Maui United Way facilitated outreach and logistics to ensure the program’s success, while CNHA played a vital role in vetting and connecting eligible families with this unique opportunity. Alaska x Hawaiian, known for its dedication to local communities, generously donated 14 round-trip tickets, reaffirming its commitment to the people of Maui.

“Alaska x Hawaiian are deeply honored to partner with Maui United Way and CNHA to reunite families this holiday season,” said Jacob Aki of Alaska x Hawaiian. “ʻOhana is at the heart of everything we do, and this initiative reflects our commitment to bringing people together. We are humbled and grateful for the opportunity to help these families reconnect with their loved ones during this holiday season.”

As Maui continues to recover and rebuild, initiatives like this serve as a beacon of hope and resilience. Maui United Way encourages businesses and individuals to explore creative ways to support wildfire survivors and their families. Contributions to Maui United Way and similar organizations play a crucial role in addressing the long-term recovery needs of the community.

“This partnership highlights the power of collaboration and the incredible impact of generosity,” said Jason Economou, CEO of Maui United Way. “We hope this inspires others to step forward and make a difference in the lives of our wildfire survivors. Together, we can bring healing, joy, and a renewed sense of aloha to Maui.”

To support initiatives like this, visit www.mauiunitedway.org to donate. Every contribution helps provide vital resources to families in need and ensures the aloha spirit continues to thrive in Maui’s community.