2 days left to empty the shelters; Are your pets prepared for New Year’s?

Empty the Shelters in December. PC: Maui Humane Society

Thanks to the generosity of BISSELL Pet Foundation & Cathy Bissell, the Maui Humane Society is offering waived and reduced adoption fees for the month of December.

Dogs and cats 6 months and older have waived adoption fees, small animals (rabbits, guinea pigs, turtles) have waived adoption fees, and kittens under 6 months have an adoption fee of just $50. County and licensing fees of $19 are required for dogs.

Maui Humane Society will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The busiest day of the year for the Maui Humane Society is traditionally Jan. 2, with an increase in lost pets brought in following fireworks, according to an organization newsletter.

MHS is asking for foster families to take in pets during this time. The organization will provide food, supplies, medications and support. Learn more tips to protect pets.

FOUND a pet?

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

File a found pet report. Call Humane Enforcement at 808-877-3680 ext. 222. Is the animal safe in your home? The Maui Humane Society suggests you hold on to it before opting to bring it in to an already full shelter. Walk around your neighborhood and speak to your neighbors. They may be missing their pet. Post on local social media groups with a description, picture and contact info.

LOST a pet?

File a lost pet report. The Maui Humane Society suggests you search the neighborhood the pet escaped from and speak to neighbors. Often times, they stay close to home. Put out food, water, and an article of clothing to help them find their way back to you. Post on local social media groups with a description, picture and contact info. Post lost signs in the neighborhood. For pet-related emergencies, call the Humane Enforcement Team at 808-877-3680 ext. 222.