Field finalized for The Sentry 2025
The Sentry returns to The Plantation Course at Kapalua, Jan. 2-5 with 60 of the PGA TOUR’s best officially committed to the season-opening event of the 2025 FedExCup Season.
As the first of eight Signature Events of the 2025 season, The Sentry welcomes TOUR winners from the previous season, including FedExCup Fall winners, and the top 50 players in the FedExCup standings through the FedExCup Playoffs in August.
The field features four FedExCup Champions, 31 PGA TOUR tournament winners, including 15 first-time winners, and 29 players who qualified via finishing inside the top 50 in the 2024 FedExCup standings.
Below is the field list for The Sentry 2025:
Ludvig Åberg
Byeong Hun An
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Akshay Bhatia
Keegan Bradley
Sam Burns
Rafael Campos
Patrick Cantlay
Wyndham Clark
Eric Cole
Corey Conners
Cam Davis
Jason Day
Thomas Detry
Nick Dunlap
Nico Echavarria
Austin Eckroat
Tony Finau
Matt Fitzpatrick
Brice Garnett
Chris Gotterup
Max Greyserman
Adam Hadwin
Harry Hall
Brian Harman
Russell Henley
Tom Hoge
Max Homa
Billy Horschel
Viktor Hovland
Sungjae Im
Stephan Jaeger
Si Woo Kim
Chris Kirk
Patton Kizzire
Jake Knapp
Robert MacIntyre
Peter Malnati
Hideki Matsuyama
Denny McCarthy
Matt McCarty
Maverick McNealy
Collin Morikawa
Alex Noren
Matthieu Pavon
Taylor Pendrith
J.T. Poston
Aaron Rai
Davis Riley
Xander Schauffele
Adam Scott
Sepp Straka
Nick Taylor
Sahith Theegala
Justin Thomas
Davis Thompson
Jhonattan Vegas
Cameron Young
Kevin Yu
Will Zalatoris
World No. 1 and 2024 FedExCup Champion Scottie Scheffler, who won seven PGA TOUR titles in 2024, announced today that he underwent surgery to remove glass fragments from his right palm and is unable to compete. Three additional eligible players are not competing: Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy.
The Opening Drive returns to Maui as it hosts The Sentry at The Plantation Course at Kapalua for the 27th year. From premium hospitality options like The Cook Pine Club to a reimagined grounds-access experience with the Gallery Pass, The Sentry offers something for every fan. All tickets to The Sentry and General Parking passes can be purchased by visiting TheSentry.com.
As the PGA TOUR’s season-opening event, The Sentry features one of the most accomplished fields in golf contested at one of the most unique settings on the PGA TOUR.