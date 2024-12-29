Field finalized for The Sentry 2025

The Sentry returns to The Plantation Course at Kapalua, Jan. 2-5 with 60 of the PGA TOUR’s best officially committed to the season-opening event of the 2025 FedExCup Season.

As the first of eight Signature Events of the 2025 season, The Sentry welcomes TOUR winners from the previous season, including FedExCup Fall winners, and the top 50 players in the FedExCup standings through the FedExCup Playoffs in August.

The field features four FedExCup Champions, 31 PGA TOUR tournament winners, including 15 first-time winners, and 29 players who qualified via finishing inside the top 50 in the 2024 FedExCup standings.

Below is the field list for The Sentry 2025:

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Ludvig Åberg

Byeong Hun An

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Akshay Bhatia

Keegan Bradley

Sam Burns

Rafael Campos

Patrick Cantlay

Wyndham Clark

Eric Cole

Corey Conners

Cam Davis

Jason Day

Thomas Detry

Nick Dunlap

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Brice Garnett

Chris Gotterup

Max Greyserman

Adam Hadwin

Harry Hall

Brian Harman

Russell Henley

Tom Hoge

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Viktor Hovland

Sungjae Im

Stephan Jaeger

Si Woo Kim

Chris Kirk

Patton Kizzire

Jake Knapp

Robert MacIntyre

Peter Malnati

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Matt McCarty

Maverick McNealy

Collin Morikawa

Alex Noren

Matthieu Pavon

Taylor Pendrith

J.T. Poston

Aaron Rai

Davis Riley

Xander Schauffele

Adam Scott

Sepp Straka

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Davis Thompson

Jhonattan Vegas

Cameron Young

Kevin Yu

Will Zalatoris

World No. 1 and 2024 FedExCup Champion Scottie Scheffler, who won seven PGA TOUR titles in 2024, announced today that he underwent surgery to remove glass fragments from his right palm and is unable to compete. Three additional eligible players are not competing: Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy.

The Opening Drive returns to Maui as it hosts The Sentry at The Plantation Course at Kapalua for the 27th year. From premium hospitality options like The Cook Pine Club to a reimagined grounds-access experience with the Gallery Pass, The Sentry offers something for every fan. All tickets to The Sentry and General Parking passes can be purchased by visiting TheSentry.com.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

As the PGA TOUR’s season-opening event, The Sentry features one of the most accomplished fields in golf contested at one of the most unique settings on the PGA TOUR.