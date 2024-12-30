A Model for Maui: Regenerative “Green Streets” blessed at Honoiki and Keoneʻōʻio 

Honoiki Green Streets site blessing. (12.23.24) PC: Mākena Golf & Beach Club



















A blessing was held last week for the new “Green Streets” project in Mākena, a transformative milestone in sustainable, low-impact development on Maui, according to managers. The public right-of-way project diagonally across from Mākena Landing at the intersection of Honoiki Street and Keone‘ō‘io Road, is a collaboration between Mākena Golf and Beach Club and the County of Maui.

The “Green Streets” project an intentional and carefully planned approach to environmentally conscious infrastructure and sets a new standard for the protection of Maui’s land, ocean, and ecosystems.

The blessing was conducted by Kahu Kealahou Alika, the former Kahu of Mākena’s Keawala‘i Church and was attended by Mākena Golf & Beach Club’s Senior Vice President of Development Marinel Robinson, Kyle Ginoza, Director of Development, Development Project Manager Scotty McPheeters, ‘Ōiwi Resources and Stewardship Department, members of Mākena Golf & Beach Club’s Cultural Focus Group – made up of lineal descendants of the area and cultural organizations, members of the community advisory group, the current Kahu of Keawala‘i Church, Kahu Gary Percesepe, representatives from contractor Goodfellow Brothers, Inc., and contractor David Whitney of EcoSolutions Hawai‘i among other guests.

Honoiki Green Streets site blessing. (12.23.24) PC: Mākena Golf & Beach Club

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Thoughtful Enhancements for Greater Kāʻeo

Every element of this project has been meticulously designed to enhance the area while addressing longstanding challenges, project managers said. The Greater Kāʻeo area which previously lacked a proper drainage path and faced significant runoff issues, has been revitalized. By incorporating green stormwater infrastructure (GSI) techniques, the project not only meets but exceeds county standards, ensuring the highest level of environmental stewardship, according to an announcement.

“The Kā‘eo offsite improvements are not only visually stunning but also a testament to thoughtful and collaborative design by our civil engineer, SSFM International Inc., and our drainage designer, EcoSolutions. Goodfellow Brothers skillfully executed this complex project with precision, navigating challenges posed by its proximity to the ocean and neighboring areas. Our intention was to go beyond county standards, delivering a more robust and effective drainage design that returns water back into the earth. The result is a significant enhancement in drainage and a reduction in runoff for the community around Mākena Landing,” praised Scotty McPheeters, Kā‘eo Development Project Manager for Mākena Golf & Beach Club.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Key improvements include:

Underground Electrical Lines: Improving safety and reducing visual clutter.

Improving safety and reducing visual clutter. Native Landscaping: Removal of invasive trees on Kāʻeo North, followed by replanting native species grown and maintained by Mākena Golf and Beach Club’s ‘Ōiwi Resource and Stewardship Department, fostering biodiversity and restoring ecological balance.

Removal of invasive trees on Kāʻeo North, followed by replanting native species grown and maintained by Mākena Golf and Beach Club’s ‘Ōiwi Resource and Stewardship Department, fostering biodiversity and restoring ecological balance. Additional Parking: Creation of new parking spaces along Honoiki Street and on the ma uka side of Mākena Keoneʻōʻio, improving accessibility for locals and visitors.

Creation of new parking spaces along Honoiki Street and on the ma uka side of Mākena Keoneʻōʻio, improving accessibility for locals and visitors. Stabilized Archaeological Features: A carefully designed retaining wall to protect archaeological sites from erosion, ensuring the preservation of cultural and historical treasures.

A carefully designed retaining wall to protect archaeological sites from erosion, ensuring the preservation of cultural and historical treasures. Innovation in Stormwater Management: The project features advanced green infrastructure, such as permeable parking pavers and rain gardens, to capture and treat stormwater, reducing pollution and protecting the ocean ecosystem. A boardwalk designed by EcoSolutions LLC blends education and aesthetics, showcasing these systems while embodying the principles of mālama ʻāina (care for the land).

The project features advanced green infrastructure, such as permeable parking pavers and rain gardens, to capture and treat stormwater, reducing pollution and protecting the ocean ecosystem. A boardwalk designed by EcoSolutions LLC blends education and aesthetics, showcasing these systems while embodying the principles of mālama ʻāina (care for the land). Advanced Pollutant Removal Techniques: The project, developed with Dr. Amanda Cording, Ph.D. of the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa’s Water Resources Research Center, integrates biochar and Native Hawaiian plants to naturally filter pollutants, enhance biodiversity, store carbon, and provide shade.

“After more than a year of construction, Mākena Golf & Beach Club is excited to reopen Honoiki and Old Mākena Road to the public. We are thankful to our neighbors and the community for their patience and cooperation while we improved the drainage system and roadways to meet our collective goal of controlling rain water run-off and protecting Mākena Bay’s water quality,” said Marinel Robinson, Mākena Golf & Beach Club’s Senior Vice President of Development.

Further expressing her gratitude, Robinson said, “we are especially thankful to our Cultural Focus and Community Advisory Groups for their invaluable insight and guidance. Their knowledge of historical drainage patterns and issues helped our team design and implement a low impact design that will benefit the Mākena community for many years.”

Honoiki Green Streets site blessing. (12.23.24) PC: Mākena Golf & Beach Club

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Mākena Golf and Beach Club’s commitment to exceeding regulatory requirements is exemplified by the infrastructure’s ability to handle a 100-year, 1-hour storm event—well beyond county standards, according to the announcement. “This proactive approach ensures resilience against the increasing intensity of rain events anticipated with climate change, providing a forward-thinking model for sustainable development.”

The Green Streets project builds upon Mākena Golf and Beach Club’s commitment to sustainable water management, according to the announcement. The adjacent HM Project site (formerly the Maui Prince Hotel) incorporated tiered bioretention systems in 2019, capturing and treating all stormwater and resulting in zero discharges into the environment.

“Sediment in stormwater results in brown water, beach closures and is one of the largest threats to the nearshore marine environment along the south shore of Maui. This project is an example of how to minimize that threat by integrating expansive and effective stormwater treatment and storage within the landscape,” David Whitney, founder and chief executive officer of EcoSolutions Hawai‘i. “This is not only an example of what can be done here in Hawai‘i, but also serves as a model for what can be accomplished in planned communities and urban landscapes beyond Hawai‘i as well.”