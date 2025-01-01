Endangered Hawaiian birds find refuge in taro patch on Kaua‘i

Koloa maoli (Hawaiian duck) with ducklings at taro patch at Kaua‘i Community College. (Photo courtesy: Kaua‘i Community College)

Endangered Hawaiian water birds are finding refuge in a lo‘i (taro) patch at Kaua‘i Community College.

According to University of Hawai‘i, six ʻalae ʻula (Hawaiian moorhen) chicks hatched in the loʻi in December. The parents had shown up a couple of months earlier.

Britton McDaniels, a Kauaʻi Community College pathways assistant, said a pair of endangered koloa maoli (Hawaiian duck) also hatched five ducklings nearby and have been seen using the loʻi. There have been a number of endangered aeʻo (Hawaiian stilt) sighted there this year.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Since their habitat is being diminished by poor water management and urban development, it’s good to see these native, endangered species flourish in this area that we are protecting,” McDaniels said. “It’s great to see more native species coming in here and enjoying this space we’ve created. They wouldn’t be here if the loʻi wasn’t thriving the way that it is, and that’s largely due to our loʻi manager, Josh Fukino.”

ʻAlae ʻula (Hawaiian moorhen) finds refuge at Kaua‘i Community College in the taro patch. (Photo courtesy: Kaua‘i Community College)

Students in the Hawaiian studies program help to tend to the loʻi. All students and the public are invited to join in on loʻi work days called, “Taropy Tuesdays,” 2:30–3:30 p.m. every second and fourth Tuesday of the month.