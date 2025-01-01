Maui News

Mālama Maui Nui to host Pūlehu Road clean-up event on Jan. 4

January 1, 2025, 2:00 PM HST
A previous cleanup of Pūlehu Road. Photo Courtesy: Mālama Maui Nui

Local nonprofit Mālama Maui Nui is encouraging volunteers to start the new year by joining a Pūlehu Road Clean Up from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Jan. 4.

Event organizers request volunteers wear closed-toed shoes, head covering, sunglasses, sunscreen and/or a long-sleeved shirt. Cleaning supplies and PPE will be provided. Water and snacks will also be available.

This event is a partnership with Pūlehu Posse. For more information, call 808-877-2524.

