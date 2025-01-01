Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for January 02, 2025

January 1, 2025, 8:05 PM HST
Photo Credit: Marc Mosiman

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Thursday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
6-8
8-12
14-18
14-18 




West Facing
2-4
3-5
4-6
4-6 




South Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.2 feet 02:40 PM HST.




Low -0.5 feet 09:04 PM HST.




High 2.7 feet 04:40 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.7 feet 11:26 AM HST.




High 1.2 feet 03:27 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:03 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:56 PM HST.









Swell Summary




An active period of northwest swells can be expected to begin the New Year. The first of several northwest swells will build tonight, peak on Thursday, then gradually decline Thursday night and Friday. This swell is expected to produce advisory level surf along most north and west facing shores on Thursday. A larger long-period northwest swell is expected to build on Saturday, peak Saturday night and Sunday, then slowly slower Sunday night and Monday. This larger swell will likely bring warning level surf to north and west facing shores. Yet another long-period northwest swell will arrive late Monday, possibly pushing surf back up to warning levels Tuesday, with another reinforcement pushing surf well above warning levels next Wednesday. 


Surf along east facing shores will hold mostly steady through Friday, then gradually lower over the weekend, with well below normal surf expected through the first half of next week. 


Surf along south facing shores will remain small through the middle of next week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.


				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.


				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
