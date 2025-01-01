Sentry donates additional $1M to Maui United Way for youth mental health support

Shannon I‘i of Lahaina (third from left) and her ohana joined Jason Economou, Maui United Way President and CEO (center), Pete McPartland, Sentry’s Chairman and CEO, and Stephanie Smith, Sentry’s Chief Marketing and Golf Partnerships Officer, at Sentry’s announcement of an additional $1 million donation to Maui United Way for youth mental health support. Sentry Home office exterior. Courtesy photo

Sentry Insurance is donating an additional $1 million to Maui United Way to continue its support of youth mental health services in response to the devastating 2023 wildfires.

Announced ahead of The Sentry PGA TOUR tournament at Kapalua, Jan. 2-5, 2025, the contribution builds on the Sentry Mālama Nā Keiki initiative, which sends trusted teams of mental health counselors to meet with youth in schools, parks, and community centers, providing care in environments where they feel most comfortable.

With this donation, Sentry’s total wildfire relief and recovery contributions now exceed $3 million, including $2 million dedicated to youth mental health.

Launched in November 2023 with an initial $1 million donation, the Sentry Mālama Nā Keiki initiative has reached over 5,000 children and families across Maui. The program’s trauma-informed services have helped address the emotional impact of the wildfires, referring 80 children for more intensive counseling. The new funding will expand the program’s reach and ensure this critical focus on children continues.











“Helping the Maui community recover and heal is deeply personal for us,” said Pete McPartland, Sentry’s chairman and CEO. “Our commitment to Maui extends beyond our role as the title sponsor of The Sentry. We’re focused on supporting the people of this island as they rebuild, helping to ensure children and families have the resources they need to move forward with hope and stability.”

The August 2023 wildfires were among the deadliest in US history, leaving a profound impact on Maui’s youth. Many children face trauma, loss, and emotional challenges, creating a critical need for accessible mental health services to support their recovery.

“We’re incredibly grateful for Sentry’s continued support and generosity,” said Jason Economou, president and CEO of Maui United Way. “The Sentry Mālama Nā Keiki initiative is already making a tangible difference in the lives of children and families across Maui. This additional funding ensures we can keep this important work going and continue providing the mental health resources our community urgently needs.”

Since becoming the title sponsor of The Sentry in 2017, Sentry has worked to be active, year-round participants in the island’s well-being. Together, Sentry and The Sentry have contributed more than $7.5 million to local charities and initiatives, with $4.4 million in donations coming from the Sentry Foundation.

The audience listens during Sentry’s announcement of an additional $1 million donation to Maui United Way for youth mental health support. The event was held at Kapalua Plantation Course on Maui in advance of the PGA TOUR event, The Sentry.

To learn more about Sentry’s ongoing support for the Maui community, visit sentry.com/about-us/company-news-and-events.