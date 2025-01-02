Maui Surf Forecast for January 03, 2025

Shores Tonight Friday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 12-16 10-15 8-12 7-10 West Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.2 feet 03:27 PM HST. Low -0.3 feet 09:43 PM HST. High 2.6 feet 05:13 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Southeast winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 12:05 PM HST. High 1.2 feet 04:23 PM HST. Sunrise 7:03 AM HST. Sunset 5:57 PM HST.

Swell Summary

An active week is due as a series of northwest swells move through. The current northwest swell will maintain advisory level surf through the night across exposed north and west shores from Kauai to Maui, followed by a gradual decline on Friday. A significant long period northwest swell will rapidly build through the day on Saturday, and surf should peak well above High Surf Warning thresholds on most islands Saturday night and Sunday. After a brief decline on Monday, additional pulses of northwest swell are expected to push surf back to warning levels late Monday into next Thursday.

Surf along south and east facing shores will remain small through the week.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.