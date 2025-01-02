New MEO Core Four business planning course to begin Jan. 7

The owner of Ignition Coffee, Luigi Mor-Hamoy, received a microloan and business guidance from MEO’s Business Development Center. A new round of Core Four Business Planning classes presented by BDC begins Jan. 7.

The Core Four business planning first series of 2025, presented by Maui Economic Opportunity’s Business Development Center, starts Tuesday, Jan. 7, and runs twice weekly through Thursday, Feb. 6.

Classes are in-person only at MEO’s Wailuku classroom, 99 Mahalani St., behind the Cameron Center.

The Core Four business planning series focuses on how and why to write a realistic business plan. Providing information needed to start, operate and grow a business, the course is perfect for those thinking of starting a business or just starting out and needing further direction.

The five-week series with a total of 24 hours of instruction runs Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5 to 7 p.m., from Jan. 7 to Feb. 6.

The course cost is $75. Financial assistance is available.

Those interested in learning more about the Core Four course can attend an introductory class Thursday, Jan. 2, noon to 1 p.m. at MEO’s Classroom.

Registration is required and can be done by going to www.meoinc.org and clicking on the Core Four tab on the main and Business Development Center page. Enrollment forms also may be picked up weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at MEO’s Wailuku office.

For more information, contact David Daly, director of the Business Development Center, at 808-243-4318.

Funding from the County of Maui Mayor’s Office of Economic Development helps to make the Core Four business planning classes possible.