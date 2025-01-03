Maui Surf Forecast for January 04, 2025

Shores Tonight Saturday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 7-10 5-7 7-10 20-25 West Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 3-5 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.2 feet 04:23 PM HST. Low 0.0 feet 10:22 PM HST. High 2.4 feet 05:45 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Hazy. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.6 feet 12:45 PM HST. High 1.1 feet 05:36 PM HST. Sunrise 7:03 AM HST. Sunset 5:57 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The first of a series of large to extra large northwest swells is due this weekend. Long period forerunners are expected Saturday morning, will build quickly down the island chain Saturday afternoon and peak Saturday night and early Sunday. Another round of large to extra large northwest swell is expected Monday through Thursday next week. Surf along east and south facing shores will remain small through the forecast period.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.