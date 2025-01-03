Maui welcomes ‘Baby Ody’ on New Year’s Day as first baby of 2025 at MMMC



















Kīhei residents Ashley and Justin Ody welcomed baby girl Isla, known affectionately as “Baby Ody,” on New Year’s Day. She’s the couple’s first baby, and also the first baby of the New Year at Maui Memorial Medical Center.

Baby Ody, weighing a healthy 8 pounds 5 ounces, and measuring 20.5 inches, was born at 11:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025.

Ashley described the feeling of being a first time mommy as “overwhelmingly wonderful.”

“It’s hard to put words to something that’s so incredible,” said Justin. “We feel amazing.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Both parents are captivated by Baby Ody’s strength and facial expressions, including smiles.

Ashley and Justin wanted to be surprised about the baby’s gender, but found out by accident during an earlier checkup—something they were able to keep under wraps until now.

Their surprise came instead, with the delivery of the island’s first baby of the New Year.

Baby Ody was due to arrive on Dec. 27, 2024 so when Ashley went into labor on Monday night, it was already a few days past her due date. Labor was eventually induced on New Year’s Day to assist with a healthy birth.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“We were hoping to do it without the induction, but it was decided… and definitely looking back it was what was best,” said Justin who admitted that it was hard to know what to expect. Ultimately, he said, “We were overwhelmingly pleased with our care… It was really such a great experience… and of course, becoming new parents, we’re already going to be on cloud nine; but to have it happen in a manner that it did, and for it to go the way that it did, we’re extremely pleased and grateful.”

Ashley, who endured the lengthy labor said, “We’re just so grateful for all the nurses and the doctors at the hospital… We had the best nurses and doctors and team, and exactly who we needed at exactly the right moments.”

The Odys’ gave special thanks to their birth team which included midwife Jan Ferguson and their friend and massage therapist Katie Paradiso. “The whole time, we felt like we had such specialized care, [and] such good attention,” said Justin.

Both parents are running on very little sleep, but they have tūtū on hand and feel prepared to take on their new bundle of joy.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Like Ashley was saying, we’ve been waiting for this for a while, and we really tried to set ourselves up well,” said Justin.

Justin, who works as a physician assistant at Kīhei Wailea Medical Center, an outpatient family practice clinic in South Maui, said he’s excited to share the news with his patients.

Ashley works with children as a behavioral analyst at the temporary Kamehameha III Elementary School in West Maui. She has also worked as a nanny in the past and in children’s centers. “So, it’s definitely, familiar, but new,” she said.

The couple’s two dogs, Jarvis and Nalah, also showed excitement in meeting Baby Ody. “They met her last night,” said Ashley as the two dogs could be heard scratching at the door during a phone interview sharing the big news.

“We’re so happy that she seems so perfectly healthy,” said Justin of Baby Ody.