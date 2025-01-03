Verified GoFundMe pages shared to help victims of New Year’s fireworks explosion

Verified GoFundMe pages are being shared to support those impacted by the deadly New Year’s fireworks explosion in Salt Lake on Oʻahu. Officials described the horrific scene in which a cake type firework was set up on a table which fell over and shot into an area where other fireworks were located, setting off the explosion. The explosion killed at least three individuals and left more than 20 people in serious or critical condition.

Charmaine Benigno (left) Kevin and Melissa (right). PC: courtesy (edited/cropped)

Charmaine Benigno was among those severely injured in the incident and will require extensive medical care as she faces a long road to recovery. She is the mother of boys, Jasyah (4), Clyde (2), and had a longtime boyfriend, Jacob.

Two other victims, identified simply as Melissa and Kevin were also transported to area hospitals following the incident. “Kevin is currently in the hospital fighting for his life,” according to a GoFundMe account created to support their recovery. Melissa will have to be flown to the mainland to receive the medical care she needs, according to the latest update.

A niece of the two sisters who died on scene started a GoFundMe to help cover medical expenses, funeral costs, and support loved ones as they recover. Sheena Turalva describes herself as the daughter of Tom, who lost both of his beloved sisters, Nelly and Lita in the Aliamanu tragedy.

Other verified GoFundMe accounts include the following:

In the Wake of Tragedy: A Call for Compassion and Support

“While information is limited, we can confirm that our beloved auntie Lita has passed away, Junior (her son) also sustained extensive fire-related injuries, her 3-year-old grandson has suffered the most extensive injuries with most of his body burned, and Charmaine (her daughter) is currently in the ICU with burns beyond recognition.”

Honoring Nelie’s Loving Spirit

“My name is Ritchelyn Peterson, the stepdaughter of Nelie Turalba Ibarra, one of the victims who died in the tragic fireworks explosions that happened at Salt Lake, Honolulu on New Year’s Eve. My stepmom had the biggest heart. She was very loved by many, including me & my dad.”

Aid for Tommy’s Burn Treatment

“Tommy and his girlfriend are currently in the hospital fighting for their lives. He has sustained severe injuries and burns beyond recognition. His body is 62% burned, he is still in critical condition and has not woken up. It will require extensive medical care and a very long road to recovery.”

Aid Abbey’s Healing: Urgent Burn Care Needed

“Abbey and her boyfriend are currently in the hospital fighting for their lives. She has sustained severe injuries and burns beyond recognition. Her body is 67% burned, she is still in critical condition and has not woken up. It will require extensive medical care and a very long road to recovery.”

*This story will be updated with more links as accounts are verified.