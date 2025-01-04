Alpha Inc. hits milestone in Lahaina recovery: 107 temporary homes in 34 days
Within just 34 days, Maui company Alpha Inc. have installed 107 temporary housing units at the Kilohana Temporary Housing Project in Lahaina, an announcement said Tuesday. Of these, they report that 68 homes have already been made available for fire survivors to move into, a vital step toward recovery.
Operating under challenging conditions, Alpha’s team worked seven days a week, often logging 12 to 16-hour days to meet the urgent need for housing. The project, made possible through collaboration with Dynamic, Liv-Connected, and an entirely local workforce including subcontractors, provides fully equipped, move-in-ready homes to families displaced by the wildfire.
“This milestone is a reflection of our commitment to the people of Maui and the incredible teamwork of everyone involved,” said Maile Kekona, marketing communications manager for Alpha Inc. “Each home installed represents a new beginning for a family in need, made possible by the dedication of our 100% local workforce.”