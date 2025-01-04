As Maui eviction moratorium ends, new law emphasizes mediation over court battles

File (2024): South Maui aerial. Photo by Johann Lall

Maui’s eviction moratorium, established to support survivors of the devastating Aug. 8, 2023, fires, is set to expire on Feb. 4, 2025. Landlords and tenants will instead be able to participate in a new, state-funded mediation process by Maui Mediation Services as a first step before pursuing eviction through the courts.

These free mediation services are part of Act 202, a law signed in July 2024 by Gov. Josh Green. “The end of the eviction moratorium marks a significant milestone in Maui’s recovery, but it’s essential that we provide a compassionate and structured way forward,” Green said. “Act 202 offers a way forward, prioritizing fairness and understanding for both landlords and tenants.”



Beginning Feb. 5, 2025, the mediation services will be available for tenants and landlords. To participate in the process, landlords must provide tenants with a written notice of overdue rent and notify Maui Mediation Services. Tenants have 15 days to respond and schedule a mediation session. If tenants choose not to schedule or participate in the mediation process after receiving a notice from their landlord, the landlord can then file an eviction case in court 30 days after the date of the notice.



The mediation periods below are based on the total amount of overdue rent. Tenants with the most overdue rent are prioritized to resolve their cases sooner, but they are not restricted to just one period:

Feb. 5 – March 6: Tenants owing a total of four months of rent or more may request mediation.

March 7 – May 6: Tenants owing a total of three months of rent or more may request mediation.

May 7 – July 6: Tenants owing two months of rent or more may request mediation.

July 7 – Feb. 4, 2026: Tenants owing one month’s rent or more may request mediation.

Mediation sessions will bring landlords and tenants together, either in person or via Zoom, to find mutually agreeable solutions to overdue rent and potential eviction issues. Mediators, acting as neutral facilitators, will document any agreements reached.



Mediation is available through Maui Mediation Services:

Phone: 808-344-4255 or 808-446-0511

Email: landlordtenanthelp@mauimediation.org

Website: mauimediation.org

Address: 95 Mahalani Street, Suite 25, Wailuku

Hours: Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.



A link to FAQs can be found here.