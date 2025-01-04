Crews respond to rescue woman injured while snorkeling off Maui

Coast Guard Station Maui’s 45-foot Response Boat-Medium (US Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jim Connor/Released)

The Coast Guard and partners assisted an injured woman aboard a small passenger vessel off the coast of Maui, Thursday.

Sector Honolulu watchstanders received a notification at 2:39 p.m. Thursday from crew members aboard the small passenger vessel Malolo, that a 68-year-old woman had sustained a shoulder injury while snorkeling and requested assistance transporting her to shore.

Watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Station Maui 45-ft Response Boat-medium boatcrew with emergency medical technicians assigned to American Medical Response in Maui, to rendezvous with the Malolo crew and assess the situation.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The boatcrew transferred the EMT’s to the Malolo, where they remained onboard to provide care to the woman while transiting back to Māʻalaea harbor, Maui.

The boatcrew escorted the Malolo to Māʻalaea harbor where the woman was transferred to emergency medical services and is reportedly in stable condition.