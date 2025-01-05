Hawaii State FCU hosts free webinars to support new year financial goals

Hawai‘i State Federal Credit Union. Courtesy photo.

Hawaii State Federal Credit Union has released its schedule of free financial education webinars through March 2025, covering a wide range of topics, including goal setting, credit health, home buying, and wealth building.

“Hawaii State FCU remains committed to empowering our community with the tools and knowledge needed to achieve financial success,” said Andrew Rosen, president and CEO of Hawaii State FCU. “As we begin a new year, these webinars provide an excellent opportunity for participants to take charge of their financial well-being, set meaningful goals, and confidently navigate important financial decisions.”

Hawaii State FCU’s webinar series offers interactive lessons and actionable tips to help participants navigate key financial milestones. The following free webinars are available from January to March:

Wednesday, January 15

10 – 11 a.m. Setting and Reaching Financial Goals

According to US News and World Report, an estimated 80% of New Years Resolutions are out the window by mid-February every year. Start the new year off with great intentions and learn how to set realistic goals, how to understand and be prepared for what may derail progress, and general financial planning strategies.

Noon – 1 p.m. Affordable Lending Home Buyer Programs

Ideal for first-time home buyers and anyone who wants a refresher course on the home buying process, attendees will have the opportunity to learn about Hawaii State FCU’s no down payment lending program, State of Hawaii Mortgage Credit Certificate, City and County Down Payment Assistance, and more.

Thursday, February 20

10 – 11 a.m. Understanding Your Credit Report and Score

Interested in better understanding credit reports, credit scores, and how they work together? This webinar will cover the factors impacting a credit score, how to build or improve a credit score, and debunk common credit myths.

Noon – 1 p.m. First Time Home Buyer Programs

Perfect for prospective homebuyers, financial advisors, and real estate agents, this webinar will provide an understanding of mortgage basics, including interest rates, loan terms, and the application process. First time homebuyers will also have the opportunity to explore programs available to them, including government grants, low down payment options, and special loan programs.

Wednesday, March 19

10 – 11 a.m. Adulting 101

Tailored for young adults, including college students and recent graduates preparing to enter the workforce, this webinar will provide guidance on how to build credit history from scratch and financial considerations when starting a full-time job.

To learn more or to register, visit HawaiiStateFCU.com/events.