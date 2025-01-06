Maui Surf Forecast for January 07, 2025

Shores Tonight Tuesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 18-22 20-25 20-30 25-35 West Facing 6-8 7-10 7-10 7-10 South Facing 2-4 2-4 3-5 3-5 East Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds South winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.4 feet 09:34 PM HST. Low 1.2 feet 01:44 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Sunny. Hazy. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds South winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.6 feet 07:11 AM HST. Low 0.1 feet 03:09 PM HST. Sunrise 7:04 AM HST. Sunset 5:59 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Overlapping large to extra-large long-period northwest swells will maintain warning level surf along most north and west facing shores through Thursday. Surf heights will likely be the largest on Wednesday. Northwest swell will gradually diminish from Thursday into the weekend, with surf falling below High Surf Advisory heights by Saturday. A moderate northwest swell is possible late this weekend. Locally strong southwest winds will bring choppy wind waves to south and west facing shores through Tuesday before diminishing.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.