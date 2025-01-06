Maui Surf Forecast for January 07, 2025
HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Tonight
|Tuesday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|18-22
|20-25
|20-30
|25-35
|West Facing
|6-8
|7-10
|7-10
|7-10
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|3-5
|3-5
|East Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|Around 70.
|Winds
|South winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Sunny. Hazy. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|South winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:04 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:59 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Overlapping large to extra-large long-period northwest swells will maintain warning level surf along most north and west facing shores through Thursday. Surf heights will likely be the largest on Wednesday. Northwest swell will gradually diminish from Thursday into the weekend, with surf falling below High Surf Advisory heights by Saturday. A moderate northwest swell is possible late this weekend. Locally strong southwest winds will bring choppy wind waves to south and west facing shores through Tuesday before diminishing.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com