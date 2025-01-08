Hawaiʻi’s Kaʻū and Molokaʻi projects receive federal funds to protect forests and water supplies

The US Department of the Interior has announced $41 million in funding through the Biden-Harris administration’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to support 21 water and ecosystem health projects nationwide, including two in Hawaiʻi.

Kaʻū on Hawaiʻi Island will receive $1.4 million to protect forested and wetland habitats through the removal of feral pigs and invasive plants. The project includes the removal of feral pigs from 2,200 acres of forest and plans to install 22,000 feet of fencing. Project partners will also remove priority invasive species from 185 acres of native forest. Protecting this forest from degradation from pigs seeks to improve the quantity and quality of water supplies in Kaʻū.

Last year, a $936,892 award supported similar efforts on Molokaʻi, where fencing and control of invasive hooved animals in Pelekunu Valley and the island’s north shore addressed threats to groundwater resources. These forests are critical for water infiltration, reducing erosion, and sustaining native ecosystems.

“Nature is our best ally in the fight against climate change and through President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, we have transformational resources to advance locally led, partnership driven projects like these that will catalyze nature-based solutions and build resilient communities and landscapes,” said Secretary Deb Haaland. “These collaborative projects will enhance watershed health and conservation throughout the country.”

These projects are part of a larger five-year, $8.3 billion commitment under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for water infrastructure projects, including rural water, water storage, conservation and conveyance, nature-based solutions, dam safety, water purification and reuse, and desalination. Since the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law was signed three years ago, Reclamation has announced more than $5 billion for more than 670 projects.