Maui woman dies in rollover crash on Baldwin Avenue

A 49-year-old Haʻikū woman suffered fatal injuries in a single-vehicle crash on Baldwin Avenue in Pāʻia, Wednesday.

The crash was reported at 10:02 a.m. on Jan. 8, about a half mile southeast of Anohou Street.

A preliminary police investigation reveals that a white 2000 Toyota 4-Runner failed to navigate a left bend in the roadway and drifted right onto the grass shoulder. The operator then overcorrected left, losing control of the vehicle, hitting a curb, fire hydrant, and fence before overturning and coming to rest on its roof, according to police.

Police say that as a result of this collision, the operator was partially ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. The victim’s identity is being withheld for 24 hours to allow her family an opportunity to notify their extended family and friends.

The police Investigation reveals that the driver was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash and the vehicle’s airbags did not deploy.

Police say speed was a factor in the crash. The involvement of alcohol and drugs has yet to be determined as the investigation is ongoing.

This was Maui County’s first fatality of 2025, compared to zero at the same time last year.

