Nareit Hawaiʻi awards $145,000 in grants to five nonprofits

During the holiday season Nareit Hawaiʻi awarded $145,000 in grants to five nonprofit organizations to support a variety of programs helping communities and residents to fulfill basic lifestyle needs, including literacy, wellness, education, and food security.

Nareit Hawaii Executive Director Gladys Quinto Marrone commented, “It’s an honor to support these nonprofits and the wonderful work that their dedicated employees are doing every day to help make our fellow residents stronger and our communities more resilient to the challenges Hawaii is facing.”

The five nonprofits receiving grants from Nareit Hawaiʻi are Hawaiʻi Literacy ($35,000), Kaibigan ng Lahaina ($30,000), Hawaiʻi Land Trust ($30,000), The Pantry by Feeding Hawaiʻi Together ($25,000), and The Salvation Army ($25,000).

