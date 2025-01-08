Queen Kaʻahumanu Center accepting Baby Expo vendor applications

A previous Queen Kaʻahumanu Center Baby Expo. PC: Courtesy photo

Queen Kaʻahumanu Center is seeking vendors for the return of the Baby Expo, happening on Saturday, Jan. 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This event, in partnership with Maui Family Magazine, is designed for parents, expecting parents, and families with keiki aged 0 through 5 years old. After a six-year hiatus, the Baby Expo will provide a wide-range of family products, expert advice, and access to resources to support growing ‘ohana.

“We’re excited to bring the Baby Expo back to Queen Kaʻahumanu Center,” shared Kauwela Bisquera, general manager of Queen Kaʻahumanu Center. “This event is a great opportunity to support Maui’s growing families, and we’re calling on vendors, non-profit organizations, and Maui-made products and services that support and cater to parents, expecting parents and families to join us in making it a memorable day for our community.”

Vendor applications are now open and must be submitted by Jan. 13. Learn more and apply here.