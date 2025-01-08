UH researchers make breakthrough discovery: find virus with critical cell component

Transmission electron micrograph of negatively stained FloV-SA2 virus particles (top left). Scale bar: 100 nm; A ribosome (grey blob), with viral eL40 (red oval) might preferentially read viral genes (bottom left); Water sampler prepared for deployment (right). Credit: Kelsey Maloney.

Researchers at the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa have made an exciting discovery: a virus found in the ocean called FloV-SA2 carries the genetic instructions for making part of a ribosome—a crucial component in cells that turns genetic information into proteins. This is the first time a virus that infects eukaryotic organisms (such as plants, animals, and fungi) has been found to have this capability, according to UH researchers.

Viruses are packets of genetic material surrounded by a protein coating. They replicate by getting inside of a cell where they take over the cell’s replication machinery and direct it to make more viruses. Simple viruses rely entirely on the host cell’s materials, while larger, more complex viruses can make some of their own components.

“We were excited to discover that this virus encodes a ribosomal protein called eL40,” said Julie Thomy, lead author of the study and postdoctoral researcher in the Daniel K. Inouye Center for Microbial Oceanography: Research and Education and Department of Oceanography in the UH Mānoa School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology (SOEST). “It makes sense that a virus could benefit from altering this critical piece of cell machinery, but there was just no evidence for it in any eukaryotic virus.”

The virus was discovered as part of a larger effort by members of the Marine Viral Ecology Laboratories in SOEST to isolate and characterize new viruses that live in the ocean. A former oceanography graduate student, Christopher Schvarcz, sampled water from Station ALOHA 60 miles north of Oʻahu, and subsequently isolated dozens of viruses. Among them was FloV-SA2, which infects a species of phytoplankton called Florenciella.

“Viruses are integral to the functioning of ocean ecosystems, influencing biological productivity, shifting community interactions, and driving evolutionary change,” said Grieg Steward, oceanography faculty member overseeing the project in a UH news release. “This discovery reveals new details about the complex ways viruses in the ocean interact with phytoplankton, which are the foundation of ocean ecosystems, but it also opens new avenues in our understanding of the fundamentals of viral biology.”

The scientists expect that FloV-SA2 will be a valuable model system for investigating new mechanisms by which viruses manipulate cell metabolism and redirect host resources and energy.

Previous discoveries have shown that, like FloV-SA2, other so-called “giant” viruses code for proteins involved in a wide range of metabolic processes. Some, such as those involved in fermentation or sensing light, seem like surprising functions to find in a virus. These genes must help the virus replicate, but it is not always clear how. The researchers are now focused on figuring out the details of how and when this protein is used by the virus.

“Our working hypothesis is that by inserting one of its own proteins into the ribosome, the virus alters this key piece of machinery to favor the production of virus proteins, over the usual cell proteins,” said Thomy.