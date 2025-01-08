Vandals cut wires to basketball court lights at Waiʻale, Waiehu Terrace parks

Lights at both the Waiʻale Park and Waiehu Terrace Park basketball courts are temporarily out of service, according to the County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation.

The outage, due to vandals severing light control box wiring, will continue until repairs can be made. An estimated repair timeline is not yet available.

For more information, contact County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation Central District at 808-270-6747.