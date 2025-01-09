MEO celebrates 60 years: A ‘community hub’ on Moloka‘i

Retiring Moloka‘i Manager Yolanda Reyes was given a send off by the Head Start children in March 2022. PC: Maui Economic Opportunity Inc.

Maui Economic Opportunity Inc. celebrates 60 years of service in Maui County this year. This retrospective looks at its branch on Moloka‘i where its offices across the street from Kaunakakai Elementary School became a “community hub” in its early years, according to MEO Moloka‘i Director Mahie McPherson.

In 1992, the MEO office and a Head Start preschool were completed on a little more than an acre on Kolapa Place in Kaunakakai.

Now leading a 19-member staff, McPherson joined MEO in 2022 after a decade at the county’s Division of Motor Vehicles & Licensing. She follows respected Moloka‘i directors, including her predecessor Yolanda Reyes and the late Fred Bicoy.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In the Aug. 1, 1984, Ke Kukini Newspaper, Linda J. Dunig praised Bicoy as “a leader in the community” in a Letter to the Editor. She quoted him as saying MEO’s goals for the future are “what they have always been, the upgrading of the quality of life for Moloka‘i’s people.”

A Kamp Kāohi youth takes a ride down the water slide at the first overnight camp on April 8, 2023, at Moloka‘i Baptist Church. Sixteen middle and high schoolers joined the two-day camp, run by MEO Youth Services. (At right) Amy Makaiwi watches as Gene Keanini demonstrates the correct way of securing a wheelchair client during training in December 2023. PC: Maui Economic Opportunity Inc.

As a Community Action Partnership agency – one of more than 1,000 nationwide – MEO tailors programs based on the needs of the community. The focus is on unmet needs, avoiding duplication of work by other agencies.

Some programs continue to operate as they have for decades, such as Head Start, food surplus distributions and the kūpuna Red Card discount program. Others have faded away, including the Language Arts Multi-Cultural Program that operated out of Kilohana Elementary and the National Farmworker Jobs Program.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In fiscal year 2023-24, MEO Moloka‘i assisted nearly 1,900 residents with most of its programs. These include transportation services, de facto public transit on the island that takes residents to dialysis, health appointments, shopping and other activities; rent and utility assistance; job and employment training; monthly food distribution; business planning classes; and kūpuna club support through the Planning & Coordinating Council.

MEO Youth Services began offering its bullying and suicide prevention program and the alcohol and substance abuse prevention program Kāohi at Moloka‘i High and Intermediate about two years ago. Alcohol and drug abuse and suicide were identified as areas of concern on the island.

“MEO is committed to the residents of Moloka‘i and will continue to identify needs and create programs to improve lives and offer hope for the future,” said MEO Chief Executive Officer Debbie Cabebe.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

MEO Moloka‘i can be reached at 808-553-3216.

This cover of the MEO annual report for the 1992-93 fiscal year shows the old and “new” sites of MEO offices on Moloka‘i. The new office at 380 Kolapa Place opened in 1992. The old office was located across the street from Kaunakakai Elementary. PC: Maui Economic Opportunity Inc.

The nonprofit Maui Economic Opportunity is part of the national Community Action Partnership network. It helps low-income individuals and families and disenfranchised people help themselves and transform their lives.

MEO was chartered in 1965. It offers more than 40 programs that assist low-income people, kūpuna, youths, persons with disabilities, immigrants and other disenfranchised individuals countywide.

For more information, visit meoinc.org or call 808-249-2990.