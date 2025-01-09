New DLNR podcast explores conservation issues from mauka to makai

DLNR Chair Dawn Chang speaks on an episode “Hawaiʻi Conservation Kuleana.” PC: DLNR

“Hawaiʻi Conservation Kuleana,” a new podcast from the DLNR, launches next Monday, Jan. 13. Monthly episodes will explore the complex balance of conservation, cultural stewardship and community engagement in Hawaiʻi.

This podcast provides listeners with a rare, behind-the-scenes look at the strategies and challenges involved in managing Hawaiʻi’s natural, cultural and historic resources. In the first episode, DLNR Chair Dawn Chang and First Deputy Ryan Kanakaʻole delve into their backgrounds and what inspires them in their leadership of the department.

“Through this podcast, we hope to share the story of our kuleana—our responsibility—to protect and preserve Hawaiʻi’s unique natural and cultural heritage,” said Chang. “It’s an opportunity to bring our community closer to the work we do, giving insight into DLNR’s divisions and programs.”

Future episodes will feature the leaders of each DLNR division as well as other experts, partners, agency representatives and key players in the field of conservation.

“Our podcasts reflect DLNR’s commitment to transparency and education, and toward engaging the community, stakeholders and constituents in meaningful discussions about the future of Hawaiʻi’s natural and cultural resources,” said DLNR Communications Director Dan Dennison.

“Hawaiʻi Conservation Kuleana” is available on all major podcasting platforms, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon Music. A new episode will be released on the second Monday of each month.

“Our goal is to tell our stories, to share both the successes and the challenges of the important work of the department,” added Chang.

To subscribe and receive the latest episodes, visit https://dlnrpodcast.buzzsprout.com/.