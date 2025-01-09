New Molokaʻi Tow and Scrap program launched this month

The County of Maui has launched a program on Molokaʻi to tow and scrap up to two qualified unwanted vehicles per resident at no cost each calendar year. Photo Courtesy: County of Maui

The County of Maui Department of Environmental Management has launched a new Tow and Scrap program for Molokaʻi residents to recycle their unwanted qualified vehicles at no cost. The County is partnering with A&S Services LLC and Molokaʻi Metals Facility to facilitate the program.

Residents must be the last registered owner of the vehicle being recycled. Residents will need the vehicle title with their name on the title and a government-issued photo identification.

To make an appointment, residents may call A&S Services LLC at 808-336-0747. An A&S employee will go to residents’ homes, check their documents and give them two forms to fill out. One form is for the resident to keep and one form will be taken by the tow driver to Molokaʻi Metals Facility with the vehicle.

Residents may use the Tow and Scrap program for up to two qualifying vehicles per calendar year at no cost. It is strongly recommended that residents change the status of their vehicles to “Permanently Junked” at the County Division of Motor Vehicles & Licensing before towing, although this is not required.

More information can be found at https://www.mauicounty.gov/2816/Island-of-Molokai-Tow-and-Scrap-Vehicle- or by calling the County Department of Environmental Management Abandoned Vehicles and Metals hotline at 808-270-6102.