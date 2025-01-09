Walmart Wellness Day offers free screenings on Saturday

Walmart Wellness Day. PC. Walmart

All Walmart locations statewide will participate in the first Wellness Day of 2025 this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., where customers can receive free BMI and blood pressure screenings, and affordable immunizations like COVID-19, flu, RSV, tetanus, hepatitis, HPV and more.

Wellness Day also offers a chance for families to chat with pharmacists about topics like maintaining a healthy lifestyle, medications, recommended vaccinations and more, including health journeys for women currently or hoping to become pregnant. Pharmacists can discuss nutrition recommendations during pregnancy and beyond, like the importance of folic acid and its impact on a growing baby’s development.

Walmart now carries combined COVID-19 and Flu A/B home tests, available over the counter. These tests can detect both COVID-19 and Flu A/B allowing families to understand when it’s more important to seek further care.

Since 2014, Walmart pharmacies have hosted Wellness Days across the country, which has contributed to more than five million free health screenings for customers.